Indian markets slide as Sensex drops almost 500 points intraday
Business
Indian stock markets took a noticeable dip on Wednesday, with the Sensex sliding almost 500 points to an intraday low of 72,591 during morning trade and Nifty dropping to 22,600.
Even mid-cap and small-cap stocks lost ground. Big names like HDFC Bank and Reliance were among those pulling the market down.
Investors cautious ahead of RBI decision
This drop comes as investors wait for the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy update.
The central bank is expected to raise repo rate by 25 basis points, which has made traders cautious.