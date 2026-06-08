Indian markets slip as GIFT Nifty falls 262.5 points
Business
Indian markets are off to a shaky Monday, with the GIFT Nifty dropping 262.5 points (1.1%) in early trade.
This hints at a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty, thanks to global worries like rising oil prices, inflation, and tensions in the Middle East.
RBI holds 5.25% amid market selloff
Last Friday, Sensex and Nifty both closed lower after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady at 5.25%.
Asian stocks took a hit too: South Korea's KOSPI fell more than 6.8%, Japan's Nikkei dropped 3.4%, and even US markets saw losses with Nasdaq down more than 4%.
With Brent crude rising about 2.5% to above $95 per barrel due to conflict in West Asia, CEO Ponmudi R says high oil prices and foreign investor selling could keep things unpredictable for Indian stocks this week.