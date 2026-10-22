Indian markets slump 3rd day as foreign investors withdraw ₹3458.70cr
Business
Indian stock markets took a hit for the third day in a row, with foreign investors pulling out ₹3,458.70 crore.
The Sensex dropped 460 points to 73,249 and Nifty slipped 124 points to 22,688, dipping below its recent average.
Brent rise, domestic institutions buy ₹2891.32cr
Rising crude oil prices (Brent crossed $112 per barrel) and most stocks ending lower dragged the market down.
But domestic institutional investors tried to soften the blow by buying ₹2,891.32 crore worth of shares.
Even in all this chaos, Bajaj Finance managed gains, while Indian Hotels gained thanks to strong results, and others like KEI Industries struggled.