Indian markets slump after South Korea KOSPI drop, Nifty falls

Tech and metals slide, pharma up

Tech stocks slid over 2% after big firms like Jefferies and Morgan Stanley flagged weak demand following Accenture's gloomy outlook.

Metals dropped even more, by as much as 3%, thanks to falling global prices.

On a brighter note, pharma stocks got a boost as the US Food and Drug Administration reached out to Indian drugmakers through the Indian Drug Manufacturers's Association for help with cancer medicine shortages.