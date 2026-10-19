Indian markets slump as Sensex drops 727.67, Nifty slides 215.35
Business
The Indian stock market took a sharp dip on Monday (Sensex dropped 727.67 points and Nifty slid 215.35 points) mainly because of global jitters like crude oil price movements, West Asia tensions, and currency swings.
It's a reminder that markets can be unpredictable, especially when international events are in play.
Experts advise investors against panic selling
Experts say don't panic sell or try to time the market. Instead, stay focused on your long-term goals and check if your investments still fit your plan.
Keep an eye on big moves like the proposed Jio Platforms IPO and foreign investor activity, as these could shape what happens next.
With so much uncertainty around, it's smart to look at company fundamentals rather than get caught up in short-term noise.