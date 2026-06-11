Indian markets slump as Sensex hits 73,832 and Nifty 23,162
Indian stock markets finished Thursday on a down note, mainly because IT stocks and broader market shares took a hit.
Sensex dropped by 150 points to settle at 73,832, while Nifty lost 53 points and ended at 23,162.
The day was pretty volatile: both indices swung between highs and lows before closing in the red.
Infosys HCL Tech TCS stocks slip
IT was the biggest drag: Infosys fell over 2%, HCL Tech dropped nearly 1.6%, and TCS slipped too.
Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also struggled, with both indices ending lower.
Some big names like Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.
On the brighter side, banking and auto stocks offered a bit of relief: ICICI Bank rose by more than 1.5% and Mahindra & Mahindra gained almost 2%.
Still, these gains couldn't balance out the broader weakness across sectors.