Indian markets slump as Sensex hits 73,832 and Nifty 23,162

Infosys HCL Tech TCS stocks slip

IT was the biggest drag: Infosys fell over 2%, HCL Tech dropped nearly 1.6%, and TCS slipped too.

Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also struggled, with both indices ending lower.

Some big names like Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

On the brighter side, banking and auto stocks offered a bit of relief: ICICI Bank rose by more than 1.5% and Mahindra & Mahindra gained almost 2%.

Still, these gains couldn't balance out the broader weakness across sectors.