Indian markets snap 2-day rally as Sensex falls 372 points

Widespread selling drags major stocks

The dip was mostly due to widespread selling across sectors; big names like Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra led the fall.

Auto stocks struggled too, with every company except Bharat Forge ending in the red.

Kotak Mahindra Bank lost over 3% after its MD Ashok Vaswani sought to step down.

Tech firm Persistent Systems plunged more than 11% after a risky investment move, and Astral dropped 8% following a business split and a downgrade from JPMorgan.

Overall mood? Pretty negative; twice as many stocks fell as rose today.