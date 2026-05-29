Indian markets start weak, Sensex down 300, Nifty under 23,900

U.S.-Iran talks, foreign investor selling

Uncertainty around a possible U.S.-Iran peace deal and ongoing foreign investor selling put pressure on the markets.

Even though there's hope for lower oil prices if talks succeed (Brent crude dipped to $93 a barrel), big investors pulled out over ₹1,000 crore in one day, adding to this year's $24.3 billion outflow.

Analysts say Nifty needs to break past 24,000 for real recovery, but global politics and oil prices are still keeping everyone on edge.