Indian markets steady with Gift Nifty 24,164 amid Iranian walkout

Kospi Nikkei jump as crude falls

Even with global uncertainty, Asian stocks are holding up: South Korea's Kospi jumped over 2%, and Japan's Nikkei was up more than 1%.

Last week, India's Nifty 50 and Sensex saw solid gains too. Plus, falling crude oil prices (down 7% to below $80 a barrel) have made things easier for investors: foreign funds poured in ₹3,386 crore and domestic investors added ₹7,108 crore.

Nifty Midcap index up nearly 3% and Smallcap index gaining 3.3%.