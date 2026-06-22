Indian markets steady with Gift Nifty 24,164 amid Iranian walkout
Indian markets are set for a steady start this Monday, with Gift Nifty at 24,164.
Global vibes are mixed: an Iranian delegation walked out of the talks following recent threats from US President Donald Trump, which has cooled optimism a bit.
Still, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, thinks there's hope for diplomatic progress if mediation continues.
Kospi Nikkei jump as crude falls
Even with global uncertainty, Asian stocks are holding up: South Korea's Kospi jumped over 2%, and Japan's Nikkei was up more than 1%.
Last week, India's Nifty 50 and Sensex saw solid gains too. Plus, falling crude oil prices (down 7% to below $80 a barrel) have made things easier for investors: foreign funds poured in ₹3,386 crore and domestic investors added ₹7,108 crore.
Nifty Midcap index up nearly 3% and Smallcap index gaining 3.3%.