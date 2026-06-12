Indian markets surge as West Asia peace hopes lift stocks Business Jun 12, 2026

Indian stock markets kicked off Friday with a big boost, as hopes for a peace deal in West Asia sent the Nifty up 272 points to 23,412 and the Sensex soaring over 950 points to 74,709.

Even GIFT Nifty Futures jumped by 300 points before trading began.

The rupee also got stronger, rising more than 0.5%, a clear sign that investors are feeling optimistic.