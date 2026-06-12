Indian markets surge as West Asia peace hopes lift stocks
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Friday with a big boost, as hopes for a peace deal in West Asia sent the Nifty up 272 points to 23,412 and the Sensex soaring over 950 points to 74,709.
Even GIFT Nifty Futures jumped by 300 points before trading began.
The rupee also got stronger, rising more than 0.5%, a clear sign that investors are feeling optimistic.
Ambareesh Baliga expects peace deal
This jump comes right after a shaky Thursday, when worries about U.S.-Iran tensions and foreign investor pullouts had markets down.
But independent analyst Ambareesh Baliga told Timesnownews.com he expects a peace deal could be signed before June 14, maybe even on Donald Trump's birthday, which has given investors fresh confidence and helped fuel today's rally.