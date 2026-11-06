Indian markets up 7% this week as Sensex jumps 500
Indian stock markets are having a strong week: Sensex jumped 500 points and Nifty crossed 24,600 on Friday, even though global markets took a hit after an AI-driven selloff post US elections.
Big names like Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, and Infosys led the charge, while stocks such as Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance slipped.
Overall, the indices are up about 7% this week.
Foreign inflows 14,975 cr boost markets
A surge in foreign investment (₹14,975 crore on Thursday alone, the highest in nearly six years) has been a huge boost. Solid quarterly results from major companies have also lifted investor mood.
Still, analysts point out that rising oil prices and a weakening rupee could keep things unpredictable for now.
Midcap and smallcap indices didn't see the same gains, showing that not every part of the market is riding this wave.