Indian markets up 7% this week as Sensex jumps 500

Indian stock markets are having a strong week: Sensex jumped 500 points and Nifty crossed 24,600 on Friday, even though global markets took a hit after an AI-driven selloff post US elections.

Big names like Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, and Infosys led the charge, while stocks such as Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance slipped.

Overall, the indices are up about 7% this week.