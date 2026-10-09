Indian markets up nearly 0.5% as TCS jumps after earnings
Business
Indian stock markets made a solid comeback on Friday morning, with the Sensex and Nifty both up nearly 0.5%.
The big push came from IT stocks, especially Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which jumped almost 4% after its latest earnings report, even though some US regulations are causing a bit of uncertainty for tech companies.
Investors eye US perm suspensions
The IT index surged close to 3%, riding on positive global vibes and a rebound from recent lows.
Investors are feeling optimistic for now, but everyone's keeping an eye on fresh regulatory uncertainty stemming from the US government's decision to suspend several technology companies from its Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM).