Indian mid-sized IT firms use AI to create revenue streams
Business
Mid-sized information technology (IT) companies in India, like LTM, Coforge, and Hexaware, are using artificial intelligence (AI) not just to cut costs, but also to unlock new ways of making money.
With traditional tech services changing fast due to automation, these firms are rolling out things like AI subscriptions and custom tools for clients.
LTM, Coforge, Hexaware unveil AI offerings
LTM just launched OneToken, a platform where clients can bundle multiple AI tools under one subscription.
Coforge's AI Launchpad lets clients build, modify, and deploy AI tools themselves, while Hexaware's Zero License uses AI agents instead of pricey software licenses.
Experts say these moves help mid-sized IT companies stay competitive and keep up with the rapid changes in the industry.