Indian midsize firms outsource SOC amid cybersecurity skills shortage
Indian companies are turning to outsourced cybersecurity because there just aren't enough skilled experts around, and cyber attacks keep getting more serious.
Midsize businesses, especially in banking, finance, insurance, telecom, and IT, are choosing security operations center (SOC) as a service for better protection.
Adrian Hia of Kaspersky puts it simply: nearly half of organizations are considering outsourcing SOC work since their own teams are stretched thin.
AI automates SOC tasks, oversight required
Industries with strict rules, like banking and insurance, are leading the way: about 80% to 85% of these firms outsource at least some cybersecurity functions.
Still, many keep key decisions in-house with a hybrid approach.
Meanwhile, AI is making a real difference by handling repetitive security tasks faster and cheaper for everyone involved.
But as Juraj Jasonik of ESET points out, "Human oversight, however, remains a critical part of the process."