Indian midsize firms outsource SOC amid cybersecurity skills shortage Business Apr 14, 2026

Indian companies are turning to outsourced cybersecurity because there just aren't enough skilled experts around, and cyber attacks keep getting more serious.

Midsize businesses, especially in banking, finance, insurance, telecom, and IT, are choosing security operations center (SOC) as a service for better protection.

Adrian Hia of Kaspersky puts it simply: nearly half of organizations are considering outsourcing SOC work since their own teams are stretched thin.