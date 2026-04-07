Indian MSMEs seek force majeure relief after Gulf war disruptions

Indian government launches ₹497cr relief scheme

The government is reviewing these requests and may extend project timelines. To support exporters, it launched a ₹497 crore RELIEF scheme offering better insurance.

It also let special economic zone units sell locally at lower duties for a year.

The Reserve Bank of India has also extended the enhanced export credit period of up to 450 days until June 30.

Meanwhile, industry groups want further help, like capping war-risk surcharges and waiving some logistics fees, as everyone looks for ways to get through these challenges together.