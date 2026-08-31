Indian mutual funds raise overseas assets nearly 24% to $10.2bn
Business
Indian mutual funds made big moves abroad in fiscal 2026, boosting their overseas assets by nearly 24% to $10.2 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
The major driver? A sharp 37.5% jump in investments in foreign stocks, mostly in the US Luxembourg, and Ireland.
US draws ₹59,403 cr foreign equity
The US was the top pick for Indian funds: 63.5% of their foreign equity money went there, with investments hitting ₹59,403 crore. Luxembourg and Ireland followed behind.
On the flip side, while overall foreign liabilities grew slightly (up 3.3%), net foreign liabilities actually dropped to $21.3 billion, meaning asset growth outpaced what they owed abroad.