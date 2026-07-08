Indian mutual funds surpass FIIs in assets for first time

Debt dominance

Mutual funds target ₹150 lakh crore AUM by 2030

In terms of debt assets under custody, mutual funds dominate with ₹16.98 lakh crore, more than double that of FIIs at ₹6.82 lakh crore across various routes. This highlights the growing role of domestic institutions in India's fixed-income market. The mutual fund industry is now targeting an ambitious asset under management (AUM) goal of ₹150 lakh crore by 2030, riding high on the success of SIPs and expanding its investor base significantly by 2030.