Indian Navy receives 1st homegrown military-grade TROUT ROVs from EyeROV

Kerala-based marine robotics and AI deep-tech company EyeROV just delivered two of its EyeROV TROUT underwater drones to the Indian Navy, marking the first time India's military is using homegrown, military-grade underwater ROVs.

These drones are designed for tough tasks like underwater inspection, surveillance, search and recovery, and robotic intervention.

The delivery is part of the Navy's order for five EyeROV TROUT systems, developed under the iDEX DISC 7 SPRINT Challenge.