Indian Navy receives 1st homegrown military-grade TROUT ROVs from EyeROV
Kerala-based marine robotics and AI deep-tech company EyeROV just delivered two of its EyeROV TROUT underwater drones to the Indian Navy, marking the first time India's military is using homegrown, military-grade underwater ROVs.
These drones are designed for tough tasks like underwater inspection, surveillance, search and recovery, and robotic intervention.
The delivery is part of the Navy's order for five EyeROV TROUT systems, developed under the iDEX DISC 7 SPRINT Challenge.
TROUT meets DQA(N) military standards
Developed through the iDEX DISC seven SPRINT Challenge, the TROUT went through extensive field trials to prove it can handle deep dives and tricky underwater conditions.
It meets strict military standards for toughness and reliability, and was taken through the quality assurance framework of the Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), DQA(N).
As Johns T Mathai, CEO and Co-founder, EyeROV, put it, "We are proud that technology built in India can contribute to the safety and security of the nation. It strongly validates India's ability to develop advanced marine robotic technologies domestically."