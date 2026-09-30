Indian Nifty 500 legal spending up 13.5% to ₹68,210 cr
Business
Indian companies are spending a lot more on lawyers these days, Nifty 500 firms shelled out ₹68,210 crore ($7.23 billion) on legal matters in FY26, up 13.5% from last year.
With businesses expanding worldwide and dealing with tricky trade rules and sanctions, solid legal advice has become a must.
Jatin Jalundhwala says compliance costs rose
Mergers and acquisitions now come with extra compliance hurdles, driving up expenses even more.
Jatin Jalundhwala, general counsel at Adani Group, said the cost of doing business has gone up, reflecting how much more work companies face to stay compliant.