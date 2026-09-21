Indian oil firms losing ₹20 on diesel per liter

The current petrol price has surpassed the previous peak of $129.63 recorded in May.

This has already started affecting fuel retailers, with OMCs losing nearly ₹5 per liter on petrol and ₹20 on diesel.

Some private oil companies have even started curbing bulk diesel sales due to these losses.

The average daily benchmark price for diesel has also hit a four-month high of $167.08 per barrel but is still lower than April 2026's peak during the recent energy crisis.