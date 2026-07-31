Indian Oil posts 1st quarterly loss in nearly 4 years

Thanks to supply issues in the Middle East, Brent crude prices jumped 45%, causing IOC's raw material costs to soar by 77%.

On top of that, they lost around ₹10.6 per liter on gasoline and ₹18.4 per liter on diesel sold.

Fuel demand also dropped in India this quarter, down 4.6% in April, 6.5% in May, and 3.1% in June compared with last year.

Even with higher revenue and some government help for LPG losses, IOC, and rivals BPCL and HPCL, couldn't avoid the red this time around.