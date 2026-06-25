This Indian-origin CEO is the world's second-highest-paid executive after Musk

Leadership role

His journey at Welltower

Mitra joined Welltower, a REIT focused on senior housing and healthcare, in 2016. He rose through the ranks to become Chief Investment Officer in 2018 and CEO two years later. His appointment was based on his investing and operational acumen that had positioned the company strongly over five years. "I am humbled and honored to serve as CEO of Welltower," Mitra said upon taking over from Thomas J DeRosa.