Indian-origin Soumith Chintala appointed CTO of Mira Murati's Thinking Machines

Soumith Chintala, a co-creator and long-time leader of PyTorch, is now the CTO of Thinking Machines Lab—an AI startup co-founded by ex-OpenAI CTO Mira Murati. He steps in as Barret Zoph leaves Thinking Machines Lab to return to OpenAI.

Why bother? Thinking Machines Lab is making waves in AI, having raised $2 billion in seed funding just months after launching and hitting a $12 billion valuation.

With Chintala leading tech, the company is set to push boundaries in a field where top talent is fiercely sought after.

Who is he? Chintala's story stands out—he was rejected by 12 US universities when applying for graduate study, earned degrees from VIT and NYU, and later encountered visa hurdles.

After years at Meta building PyTorch with a small team, he's now shaping the future of AI at one of the fastest-growing startups.