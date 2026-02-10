Indian-origin Tesla VP Raj Jegannathan quits after 13 years

Raj Jegannathan, a prominent Indian-origin executive at Tesla , has announced his decision to leave the company after a long tenure of 13 years. He served as the Vice President of Information Technology, AI Infrastructure, Business Apps, and Information Security at Tesla. His departure was confirmed through a LinkedIn post where he described his journey at the electric vehicle giant as one of "continuous evolution."

Career journey Jegannathan's diverse contributions at Tesla In his post, Jegannathan spoke about the diverse responsibilities he handled during his time at Tesla. He said he was involved in everything from designing and operating one of the world's largest AI clusters to making significant contributions in IT, Security, Sales, and Service. Despite not detailing why he was leaving, sources within the company told CNBC that he had been inactive on internal systems since January.

Gratitude expressed 'You are exceptional': Jegannathan to his teams In his farewell message, Jegannathan thanked his teams for their exceptional work and partnership over the years. He said, "You are exceptional. Thank you for being partners and for teaching something new every day." He also expressed excitement for what lies ahead in his career after leaving Tesla. Several Tesla employees have since shared their appreciation for Jegannathan's leadership and contributions during his tenure at the company.

