Indian Overseas Bank hikes 444-day deposit rates to 6.75%, 6.85%

NRE term deposits under ₹3 crore also get the new 6.75% rate.

If you're aged 60 and above, you get a little boost: 444-day callable term deposit senior citizens now earn 7.25%, and super senior citizens aged 80 years and above can snag an even higher rate at 7.50%.

Other callable, non-callable, and NRE tenures stay at the same old rate.

Bulk deposit rates of ₹3 crore and above? The bank decides those case by case.