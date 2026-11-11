Indian Overseas Bank hikes 444-day deposit rates to 6.75%, 6.85%
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) just hiked interest rates for its 444-day fixed deposits, starting November 10, 2026.
If you put in less than ₹3 crore, the rate is now 6.75% per year for regular FDs (up from 6.60%), and 6.85% if you go for a non-callable option.
Senior 444-day deposits 7.25% and 7.50%
NRE term deposits under ₹3 crore also get the new 6.75% rate.
If you're aged 60 and above, you get a little boost: 444-day callable term deposit senior citizens now earn 7.25%, and super senior citizens aged 80 years and above can snag an even higher rate at 7.50%.
Other callable, non-callable, and NRE tenures stay at the same old rate.
Bulk deposit rates of ₹3 crore and above? The bank decides those case by case.