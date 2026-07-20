Indian Overseas Bank net profit rises 49.3% in Q1 FY27

IOB's bad loan numbers are way down: Gross NPAs dropped to 1.33% from last year's 1.97%, and net NPAs fell to just 0.18%.

Provisions for bad loans stayed steady at ₹834 crore.

Investors took notice: IOB shares jumped over 4% in afternoon trading, reaching ₹35.2 on the Bombay Stock Exchange as confidence in the bank's future grows.