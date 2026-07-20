Indian Overseas Bank seeks $650 million foreign deposits after raising $300 million

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is looking to raise $650 million in foreign currency deposits by September 2026, and it has already pulled in $300 million.

This push is part of a bigger plan to reach $1 billion through nonresident deposits and external commercial borrowing.

According to IOB's Managing Director Ajay Kumar Srivastava, the funds raised so far have not involved leveraging deposits, but it might consider it if needed.