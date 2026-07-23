Indian parliamentary panel proposes doubling SEBI cooling-off and governance reforms
A parliamentary panel is pushing for big updates to how India's stock market watchdog, SEBI, works.
They want to double the "cooling-off" period for top SEBI leaders from one year to two years, so there's less chance of conflicts of interest before they "take up new employment with a securities markets service provider, market participant or any other person associated with the securities markets."
The panel also says SEBI board members should be picked through a transparent, merit-based mechanism, and that officials acting "in good faith" should get legal protection.
Indian parliamentary panel seeks crypto rulebook
Worried about the wild west of Virtual Digital Assets (think: crypto), the panel recommends a proper rulebook, or at least some self-regulation, so things don't get out of hand.
They're also calling for quicker ways to resolve investor complaints, tougher rules around delisting companies, fairer penalties that actually fit the crime, and clearer lines between what counts as a civil or criminal offense.
The message: big policy decisions like criminal charges shouldn't be left to vague secondary rules.