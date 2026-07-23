Indian parliamentary panel proposes doubling SEBI cooling-off and governance reforms

A parliamentary panel is pushing for big updates to how India's stock market watchdog, SEBI, works.

They want to double the "cooling-off" period for top SEBI leaders from one year to two years, so there's less chance of conflicts of interest before they "take up new employment with a securities markets service provider, market participant or any other person associated with the securities markets."

The panel also says SEBI board members should be picked through a transparent, merit-based mechanism, and that officials acting "in good faith" should get legal protection.