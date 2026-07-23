Indian pharma stocks slide as Trump threatens 100% generics tariff

The Nifty Pharma index fell 1.3%, with Lupin dropping 4.3% and several others, like Piramal Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma, losing between 2.5% and 4.2%.

Analysts suggest looking at pharma companies focused more on India, since those selling a lot to the US could see costs rise sharply if these tariffs go ahead.

Experts also pointed out that India plays a huge role in supplying affordable medicines to the US so talks between both countries might follow soon.