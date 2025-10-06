Renewable energy developers in India seek compensation for transmission delays
What's the story
India's Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has accepted petitions from two renewable energy developers, ACME Solar and AMPIN Energy. The companies are seeking compensation for financial losses they incurred due to delays in establishing transmission infrastructure. The decision could set a precedent for other renewable energy developers facing similar challenges as India speeds up its clean energy transition.
Inquiry details
CERC probes into developer losses
The CERC is looking into whether the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Central Transmission Utility of India should compensate developers for their losses. Both organizations are responsible for setting up transmission infrastructure. The commission has given them six weeks to respond to this inquiry. ACME Solar is seeking over ₹210 million in compensation, while AMPIN Energy hasn't specified its losses yet.
Information request
Transmission issues lead to significant clean energy curtailment in Rajasthan
The CERC has asked the Central Transmission Utility and Power Grid to provide information on the transmission system, commissioning timelines, and reasons for the delays. This is part of their investigation into the petitions. The cases are set to be heard on November 27. Meanwhile, Rajasthan, a major producer of green power in India, has seen nearly 4GW of clean energy curtailed due to these issues with an estimated loss of up to ₹250 crore ($28.16 million).