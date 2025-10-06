Renewable energy developers in India seek compensation for transmission delays

The CERC is looking into whether the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Central Transmission Utility of India should compensate developers for their losses. Both organizations are responsible for setting up transmission infrastructure. The commission has given them six weeks to respond to this inquiry. ACME Solar is seeking over ₹210 million in compensation, while AMPIN Energy hasn't specified its losses yet.

Information request

Transmission issues lead to significant clean energy curtailment in Rajasthan

The CERC has asked the Central Transmission Utility and Power Grid to provide information on the transmission system, commissioning timelines, and reasons for the delays. This is part of their investigation into the petitions. The cases are set to be heard on November 27. Meanwhile, Rajasthan, a major producer of green power in India, has seen nearly 4GW of clean energy curtailed due to these issues with an estimated loss of up to ₹250 crore ($28.16 million).