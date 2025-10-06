Next Article
Metropolis Healthcare reports 23% rise in consolidated revenue
Business
Metropolis Healthcare just posted a strong 23% rise in its consolidated revenue for the July-September quarter of FY26, thanks to more people opting for preventive check-ups and wellness services.
Standalone revenue also climbed 12%, with higher patient footfall and more tests driving the boost.
Metropolis's recent acquisition of Ambika Pathology Laboratory strengthens its position
The Diagnostics segment bounced back from breakeven last quarter to a solid margin this quarter.
Metropolis's recent acquisition of Ambika Pathology Laboratory in Kolhapur (September 2024) was a strategic move to strengthen its presence in Western Maharashtra.
Their TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments also saw impressive growth—up 25% and 36%.
Even with all these expansions, Metropolis stays debt-free and sits on a ₹55 crore cash surplus.