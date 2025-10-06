Metropolis Healthcare reports 23% rise in consolidated revenue

Metropolis's recent acquisition of Ambika Pathology Laboratory strengthens its position

The Diagnostics segment bounced back from breakeven last quarter to a solid margin this quarter.

Metropolis's recent acquisition of Ambika Pathology Laboratory in Kolhapur (September 2024) was a strategic move to strengthen its presence in Western Maharashtra.

Their TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments also saw impressive growth—up 25% and 36%.

Even with all these expansions, Metropolis stays debt-free and sits on a ₹55 crore cash surplus.