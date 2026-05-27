Indian Railway Technical Supervisors's Association seeks ₹52,600 minimum basic pay

IRTSA seeks 5 grade scale reforms

IRTSA also suggests a special five-grade pay scale to highlight the tough jobs technical staff do, like keeping trains safe and running smoothly.

They're calling for 5% annual raises, faster career upgrades every six years instead of the current system, merging one-half of the Dearness Allowance into basic pay, fixing old salary issues, and including training periods in MACP calculations.

All these demands are part of bigger talks about central government pay changes this year.