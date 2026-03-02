Indian Railways is hiring 22,195 entry-level staffers: Apply by March 9

How to apply

If you've passed Class 10 or have an ITI/NAC certificate (or equivalent) and are aged between 18-33 (with relaxations for some categories), you're eligible.

Just head to your regional RRB website, fill out the form online, pay the fee (₹500 for general; ₹250 for SC/ST/PwBD/female/transgender/minorities/EBC—the ₹250 for reserved categories is refundable after the CBT; general candidates will get ₹400 refunded after the CBT (₹100 retained to cover applicable bank charges)), and save your confirmation page.

A modification window will be open from March 5-14, 2026 (23:59 hours) if needed.