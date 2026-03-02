Indian Railways is hiring 22,195 entry-level staffers: Apply by March 9
The final deadline to apply for one of the 22,195 entry-level jobs with Indian Railways is March 2, 2026.
Openings include Track Maintainer, Pointsman, and Helper roles across 16 zones.
The application window shuts on March 2, 2026 (23:59 hours), so if you're interested, don't wait.
How to apply
If you've passed Class 10 or have an ITI/NAC certificate (or equivalent) and are aged between 18-33 (with relaxations for some categories), you're eligible.
Just head to your regional RRB website, fill out the form online, pay the fee (₹500 for general; ₹250 for SC/ST/PwBD/female/transgender/minorities/EBC—the ₹250 for reserved categories is refundable after the CBT; general candidates will get ₹400 refunded after the CBT (₹100 retained to cover applicable bank charges)), and save your confirmation page.
A modification window will be open from March 5-14, 2026 (23:59 hours) if needed.
Selection process
Selection starts with a Computer Based Test—100 questions in 90 minutes—followed by another CBT if required, then a physical test and document/medical checks.
So if you're looking for a steady government job and meet the basics, this is worth jumping on today!