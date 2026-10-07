Indian Railways plans AI defect detection overhaul for freight wagons
Big tech upgrade alert: Indian Railways is planning an overhaul using AI-based defect detection, predictive maintenance, and real-time sensors to make its freight wagons smarter and safer.
Soon, an AI system will scan wagon images to catch defects like broken or missing parts before they become a problem.
There's also a new Madad portal for quick help with complaints, plus electronic brake-power certificates, and versatile wagons designed for steel transport.
Machine vision flagged 5,248 DFC alerts
Predictive maintenance is getting a boost too: sensors will track things like heat or wear so issues get fixed before anything breaks down.
On the Dedicated Freight Corridor, machine-vision tools are already checking 5,248 confirmed alerts from 115,654 wagons inspected.
All this data is being considered for linking with Indian Railways's freight maintenance and operations platforms, and the official said, "The 'Rake Lens' gives train examiners a single-screen view of repair dues, alerts and unusual observations."