Indian Railways revises variable dearness allowance for contract workers

This VDA update covers contract workers in fields such as agriculture, mining (such as iron ore, coal-related minerals such as lignite, granite, marble, mica and several other mineral mines), construction, maintenance, cleaning (except banned types), security roles, and those handling loading or unloading at railway goods sheds and parcel offices, warehouses, docks and ports, and in handling passengers' goods and cargo at domestic and international airports.

The Railway Board also directed the concerned railway authorities to ensure compliance and that contractors pay the prescribed minimum wages.