Indian Railways to soon launch 'rail tech' policy

India imported ₹6,098cr worth railway equipment last fiscal

This policy isn't just about saving money—it's also about encouraging Indian companies and research groups to team up and come up with fresh ideas.

India imported about ₹6,098 crore worth of railway equipment in FY25 (2024-25), more than half of which was used by Indian Railways, so there's a real need for change.

With the government now increasing spending on trains—including those shiny new Vande Bharat sets—the aim is to boost domestic manufacturing so India can produce a wider range of rolling stock domestically, including regular coaches and the bullet train networks it plans.