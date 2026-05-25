Indian Railways to spend ₹40,000 cr on 1L freight wagons
Indian Railways is gearing up for a massive upgrade, planning to spend ₹40,000 crore on 1 lakh new freight wagons over the next few years.
This big move aims to double its wagon fleet from 3 lakh to 6 lakh by 2030, making it easier to move more goods across the country and keep up with growing demand.
Wagon orders expected Jul-Sep 2026
The tender for these wagons will roll out soon, with about 35,000 to 40,000 new wagons expected each year and first orders likely in July-September 2026.
Homegrown companies like Texmaco Rail & Engineering and Jupiter Wagons are ready to step up production: Texmaco alone can build over 15,000 wagons a year.
With record freight already being moved and even bigger targets ahead, this push should help keep India's goods moving faster than ever.