Indian Railways to launch new ticket reservation system from August
What's the story
Indian Railways is gearing up for a major upgrade of its Passenger Reservation System (PRS) from August. The new PRS will replace the existing platform that has been in use since 1986. The move aims to enhance train ticket booking, increase system capacity, and provide a better experience for passengers.
System review
Seamless transition for passengers during upgrade
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently reviewed the progress of the new PRS at Rail Bhawan. He directed officials to ensure a seamless transition for passengers during this upgrade. The review meeting was also attended by Ministers of State for Railways V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu, highlighting its importance in improving passenger services across India.
Enhanced capacity
Current PRS introduced in 1986
The current PRS, which was introduced in 1986, has only seen limited upgrades over the years. The new system is being rebuilt with modern technology and comes with much higher capacity to handle the growing demand for online train ticket booking. This upgrade is part of Indian Railways' larger digital push, making it easier for passengers to book tickets without visiting reservation counters.
Digital transition
Transition to new PRS reflected in RailOne app growth
The transition to the new PRS is also reflected in the rapid growth of the RailOne app, launched in July 2025. The app has already crossed 3.5 crore downloads within a year. It allows passengers to book/cancel tickets, check train running status, access platform and coach information, raise complaints and avail other railway services from a single platform.
Smart booking
AI-based waitlist prediction tool
One of the most talked-about features of the new PRS is its AI-based waitlist prediction tool. Launched earlier this year, it estimates the chances of a waitlisted ticket getting confirmed. According to Indian Railways, prediction accuracy has improved from 53% to an impressive 94%, making it easier for passengers to plan their journeys with confidence and convenience.