Indian retail investors sell stocks at fastest pace since 2023

By Mudit Dube 04:01 pm Nov 26, 202504:01 pm

What's the story

Indian retail investors, including proprietary traders and direct stock buyers, have sold ₹19,700 crore ($2.2 billion) worth of local shares on a net basis this quarter. The data from the National Stock Exchange shows that this is the biggest quarterly sell-off since June 2023. The trend comes as India's stock benchmark, the Nifty 50, has gained some 10% this year but still lags behind its Chinese, Taiwanese, and South Korean counterparts due to a lack of AI investments in India.