India sets sights on becoming a global manufacturing hotspot
Indian industry leaders are calling for the country to become a global manufacturing hub and compete on the world stage.
Jamshyd Godrej, Managing Director of Godrej & Boyce, says India has made progress but still trails countries like China and others in the region.
He believes making factories more competitive—and getting stronger government support—are key steps forward.
Maharashtra's big plans: $1 trillion economy by 2030
Maharashtra is aiming high, with a goal to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.
The state wants to attract $500 billion in manufacturing investments and launch 10 million new MSME units.
Projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport and Vadhwan Port are set to boost connectivity, while incentives like power subsidies aim to spread growth beyond major cities.
Manufacturing is seen as a major driver for jobs and economic growth in this plan.