India sets sights on becoming a global manufacturing hotspot

Maharashtra's big plans: $1 trillion economy by 2030

Maharashtra is aiming high, with a goal to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The state wants to attract $500 billion in manufacturing investments and launch 10 million new MSME units.

Projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport and Vadhwan Port are set to boost connectivity, while incentives like power subsidies aim to spread growth beyond major cities.

Manufacturing is seen as a major driver for jobs and economic growth in this plan.