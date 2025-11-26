Sensex jumps 1,022 points; Nifty closes above 26,200 Business Nov 26, 2025

Big day for the Indian stock market!

On Wednesday, both Sensex and Nifty shot up—Sensex gained over 1,000 points to finish at 85,609.51 and Nifty jumped more than 300 points to close at 26,205.30.

The boost came after global markets rallied on hopes that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon, thanks to signs of weaker consumer confidence and retail sales in the US.