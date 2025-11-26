Sensex jumps 1,022 points; Nifty closes above 26,200
Big day for the Indian stock market!
On Wednesday, both Sensex and Nifty shot up—Sensex gained over 1,000 points to finish at 85,609.51 and Nifty jumped more than 300 points to close at 26,205.30.
The boost came after global markets rallied on hopes that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon, thanks to signs of weaker consumer confidence and retail sales in the US.
Sectors rally across the board
Every sector on the National Stock Exchange had a good day—metals led with gains over 2%, while banking, consumer durables, oil & gas also climbed.
IT and private banks were up more than 1%, showing investors are eyeing rate-sensitive stocks.
Automobiles, pharma, healthcare, FMCG, and real estate all joined in on the upward trend.
Analysts see room for new highs
Market experts are feeling upbeat about Nifty's strong finish above 26,200 and think it could push toward previous record highs recorded in September 2025.
They're also watching key support levels closely.
Plus, increasing optimism surrounding a potential truce between Russia and Ukraine is enhancing risk appetite.