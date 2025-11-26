Kotak's new luxury index: Tracking what India's ultra-rich are buying

From 2022 to 2025, KPLI saw an average annual jump of 6.7%, adding up to a total rise of 22%. Wellness retreats led the pack with a huge 14.3% yearly growth, followed by luxury homes at 10.8% and designer handbags at 10.2%. These numbers even beat some stock market returns—so yes, self-care (and that dream villa) is big business for the rich.

Why does this index matter?

You can't buy the KPLI—it's more like a report card for investors, wealth managers, and luxury brands trying to keep up with UHNI trends.

It helps them understand where spending is headed so they can make smarter moves in India's booming luxury scene.

If you're curious about what drives elite tastes (or just want ideas for your vision board), this index is basically a peek into that world.