BOBCARD rolls out cashback credit card for easy savings
BOBCARD, Bank of Baroda's subsidiary, has just launched a Cashback Credit Card aimed at making everyday spending more rewarding.
You get 5% cashback on eligible online shopping and 1% on everything else, with fees starting at just ₹49 per month or ₹499 a year.
Everyday perks and hassle-free signup
The card's "Happy Returns" feature means you'll save automatically on things like groceries, utilities, and eating out—making it easy to save on things like groceries, utilities, and eating out.
Signing up is fully digital and paperless, and once approved, you can manage your card easily through the BOBCARD app or website.