World Bank gives $776 million boost to education and farming in India
Big news: The World Bank just approved $776 million to help schools in Punjab and support climate resilient agriculture in Maharashtra.
Over six million people are set to benefit, with a focus on digital infrastructure upgrades, more tech for students, and smarter ways for farmers to grow crops.
Why should you care?
If you're into tech or care about the planet, this matters.
Punjab's schools will get digital upgrades—think computer labs and tablets—to help over 4 million kids learn science and math better.
Meanwhile, two million small farmers in Maharashtra (including nearly 3 lakh women) will get tools like AI applications for soil health and real-time crop monitoring to boost incomes by up to 30%.
It's a real step toward smarter education and greener agriculture—stuff that shapes the future we'll all live in.