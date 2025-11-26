Next Article
Safran plans Rafale engine assembly in India
Business
French aerospace giant Safran is gearing up to build Rafale jet engines right here in India—if the Indian Air Force places more orders.
The news dropped as Safran opened a new engine repair and overhaul center in Hyderabad, showing just how serious they are about growing their presence.
First-of-its-kind move and major investment
This will be Safran's first Rafale engine assembly line outside France. The company, with over 70 years in India, already supplies key parts for these jets.
They're also investing €40 million into a new facility to service M88 engines—the heart of the Rafale—planning to handle 600+ engine modules a year and create up to 150 jobs.
It's all part of Safran's long-term partnership with India, aimed at supporting the country's defense capabilities.