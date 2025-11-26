Safran plans Rafale engine assembly in India

First-of-its-kind move and major investment

This will be Safran's first Rafale engine assembly line outside France. The company, with over 70 years in India, already supplies key parts for these jets.

They're also investing €40 million into a new facility to service M88 engines—the heart of the Rafale—planning to handle 600+ engine modules a year and create up to 150 jobs.

It's all part of Safran's long-term partnership with India, aimed at supporting the country's defense capabilities.