Sensex, Nifty surge toward record highs—what's fueling the buzz?
Business
The Indian stock market just had its biggest single-day jump in five months, with the markets rallying 1.1% on Wednesday—bringing them right up to their record highs.
The main drivers? Hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon, plus some really positive signals from global markets.
What's behind the rally?
This surge wasn't just about a few big companies—metal stocks and public sector banks led a broad wave of gains across sectors.
Analyst Pravesh Gour pointed out that this wide participation helped boost investor confidence after recent dips.
On top of that, technical indicators like higher highs and rising EMAs suggest there could be more growth ahead if key levels hold, hinting at steady momentum and growing optimism among investors.