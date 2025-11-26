RBI wants your credit score updated every week—here's why it matters

What's changing and how does it help you?

Starting April 1 next year, Credit Information Companies will update scores on the 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th, and last day of each month—so if you pay off debt or improve your finances, you won't have to wait long to see it reflected.

For borrowers, this means quicker access to loans or cards when your score improves; for banks, it means better risk checks.

It's a win-win for staying on top of your financial game.