Indian retail investors use Groww GR-1 for research, keep control
More Indian retail investors in India are using AI tools like Groww's GR-1 to dig into stocks, analyze earnings, and check out IPOs, but when it comes to actually making trades, most still stick with the usual app interface.
As Groww co-founder and chief technology officer Neeraj Singh puts it: GR-1 is helping simplify research, but users still want the final call.
GR-1 supports regional languages and voice
GR-1 isn't just for big cities. It supports more than 20 regional languages and about 20% of users interact through voice commands.
Even so, while people use GR-1 for research, they're keeping control when it comes to hitting that "trade" button.