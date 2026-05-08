Indian rubber prices up 7% since May as costs surge
Rubber products just got pricier, up by 7% since May 1, 2026, mainly because production costs have shot up.
The ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict is a big reason behind this spike.
Anay Gupta, president of the All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA), shared that costs rose by 15% in only three months.
AIRIA seeks 6-month import duty cut
Natural rubber prices have surged by 40%, and synthetic rubber is up a huge 70%, causing a supply shortage.
This squeeze has hit small manufacturers hard, with many seeing their output drop even though demand for things like tires, sports gear, and medicines is still strong.
AIRIA has asked the government to cut import duties for six months to help out, and warned that if things don't settle soon, another price hike could be on the way.