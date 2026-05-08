Indian rubber prices up 7% since May as costs surge

AIRIA seeks 6-month import duty cut

Natural rubber prices have surged by 40%, and synthetic rubber is up a huge 70%, causing a supply shortage.

This squeeze has hit small manufacturers hard, with many seeing their output drop even though demand for things like tires, sports gear, and medicines is still strong.

AIRIA has asked the government to cut import duties for six months to help out, and warned that if things don't settle soon, another price hike could be on the way.