Indian rupee at 94.97 per US dollar despite oil fall

The Reserve Bank of India has been using its around $720 billion foreign exchange reserves to try and keep things stable, but the rupee still dipped as reserves fell by $1.269 billion last week.

Currency expert Anindya Banerjee pointed out that cheaper oil might help the rupee bounce back, but rising prices could make things tricky.

Meanwhile, foreign investors bought ₹3,598.54 crore worth of shares, some good news that could have softened the blow for the rupee.